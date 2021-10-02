Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of PotlatchDeltic worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 457.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $51.51 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average of $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

