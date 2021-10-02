BlackRock Inc. Sells 587,268 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,758,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587,268 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Travel + Leisure worth $461,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $56,000,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $204,741,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,188,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,026 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $162,459,000. Finally, Minot Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Capital LP now owns 1,708,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,547,000 after purchasing an additional 234,497 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNL opened at $57.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.34. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TNL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $33,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

