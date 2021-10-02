SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 143.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47,319 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 76,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $1,010,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $2,053,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 667,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,495,000 after purchasing an additional 72,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 46.1% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $164.59 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $183.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.07.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

