Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Rogers were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

ROG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.33.

Rogers stock opened at $190.11 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $99.07 and a 52 week high of $215.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.60.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $234.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.