Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 342.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,584 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 522.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 45,042 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Argo Group International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Argo Group International by 96.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Argo Group International by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,568,000 after buying an additional 171,940 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARGO. TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $52.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.96. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $58.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

