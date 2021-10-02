Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Downgraded by Stephens

Stephens cut shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stephens currently has $48.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics to a hold rating and set a $48.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Echo Global Logistics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.64.

ECHO opened at $47.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.15. Echo Global Logistics has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $48.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.64.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $934.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.26 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 65.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

