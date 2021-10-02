Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $165.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MU. Morgan Stanley cut Micron Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.60.

Shares of MU stock opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,326,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Micron Technology by 2,029.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 491,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,351,000 after purchasing an additional 468,372 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

