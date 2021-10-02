Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America cut Kymera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kymera Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.17.

KYMR stock opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.62. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 242,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $14,770,113.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $2,719,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 431,563 shares of company stock worth $25,136,186. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

