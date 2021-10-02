Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 12,226 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.35% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $14,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARNA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ARNA opened at $60.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.49. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.28.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.13.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi bought 1,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $48,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,914.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $151,510 in the last 90 days. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.