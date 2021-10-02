Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Apogee Enterprises worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,293,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,521,000 after acquiring an additional 210,231 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 42.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,878,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,775,000 after purchasing an additional 555,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,553,000 after purchasing an additional 27,310 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

APOG stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03. The stock has a market cap of $983.30 million, a PE ratio of 350.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $71,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

