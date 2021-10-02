Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Magnite were worth $15,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Magnite by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 158,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in Magnite by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 65,940 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Magnite by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGNI. Truist Securities upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Macquarie began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Truist upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

MGNI stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.53 and a beta of 2.31. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnite news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $39,720.42. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 258,416 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,717.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 3,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $91,080.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,514. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

