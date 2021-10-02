Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 6,185 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Hanesbrands worth $10,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $527,558,000 after buying an additional 2,230,951 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,178,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $395,406,000 after buying an additional 814,338 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,277,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $280,846,000 after buying an additional 66,775 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,255,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,736,000 after buying an additional 1,243,925 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,789,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,889,000 after buying an additional 60,212 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

