Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 436 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Glaukos worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,118,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,039,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,265,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 764,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,190,000 after buying an additional 62,996 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 734,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,683,000 after buying an additional 145,288 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 699,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,745,000 after buying an additional 251,678 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $48.51 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average of $70.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. Research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GKOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair cut shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

