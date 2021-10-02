Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 297 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,351.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $58.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.25. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

