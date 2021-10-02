Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Weibo were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,642,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,023,000 after acquiring an additional 117,948 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Weibo by 312.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,843,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,180 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Weibo by 21,993,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,759,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,458 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Weibo by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,387,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,012,000 after purchasing an additional 243,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Weibo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,547,000 after purchasing an additional 38,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WB shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Weibo stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. Weibo Co. has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.88 million. Weibo had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

