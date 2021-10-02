-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Liberty Oilfield Services posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.42 million.

LBRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.99.

LBRT opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 3.09.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,800 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $36,428.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 154,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $2,003,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,920 shares of company stock worth $3,634,528 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,478,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,374 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,662,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.9% in the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,982,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,557,000 after purchasing an additional 322,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

