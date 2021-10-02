Brokerages Set George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target at $146.67

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.67.

WNGRF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of George Weston in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$141.00 price objective (up from C$137.00) on shares of George Weston in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS WNGRF opened at $106.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.38. George Weston has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $109.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.25%.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

