Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. Ocular Therapeutix posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a current ratio of 10.05. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $794.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,681. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,278,000 after purchasing an additional 354,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

