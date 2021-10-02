Insider Selling: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.15. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

PMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.3% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.