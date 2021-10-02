Zacks: Brokerages Expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) will announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.22. Maxar Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 850%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAXR shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,248,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,421,000 after purchasing an additional 52,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 580,294 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 12,960.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,887,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,223,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,884.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.07%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

