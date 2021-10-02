Zacks Investment Research Lowers GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GFL Environmental Inc. provides environmental services principally in North America. It offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services. GFL Environmental Inc. is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GFL. Barclays lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GFL Environmental to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.23.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.65. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $38.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,976 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $101,113,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,764 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 990,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,605,000 after acquiring an additional 764,188 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,816,000 after acquiring an additional 755,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

