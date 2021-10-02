Xponance Inc. Buys 1,141 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $476,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 16.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,754,000 after purchasing an additional 50,132 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $641,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 25.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $70.92 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $83.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day moving average of $74.05.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $71.75.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

