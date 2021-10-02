Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

CPLP stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $243.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 40.60% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $37.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 83,262 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.