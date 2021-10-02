Citigroup Raises Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Price Target to $24.00

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Shares of HCC opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.74. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $26.79.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.