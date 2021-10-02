AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $116.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $70.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AN. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.33.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $119.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.17. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $129.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AutoNation will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $442,001.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $5,605,647.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,217 shares in the company, valued at $19,088,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 704,162 shares of company stock valued at $86,916,883 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 182,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,665,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP increased its stake in AutoNation by 259.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 91,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after buying an additional 66,382 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

