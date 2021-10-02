Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

Get Landec alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Landec from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Landec from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $270.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landec will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Landec by 1,025.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,449,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,599 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Landec by 50.0% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,679,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after acquiring an additional 559,733 shares during the period. 22NW LP bought a new stake in shares of Landec in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,190,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landec by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,145,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after acquiring an additional 240,587 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landec in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landec (LNDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.