Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KALA. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.69.

Shares of NASDAQ KALA opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market cap of $178.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.41.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.94% and a negative net margin of 1,169.09%. The company had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,719,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,712,000 after buying an additional 402,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,204,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after buying an additional 108,620 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the second quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,704,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after buying an additional 274,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 122,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 753,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 70,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

