IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IMV. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform market weight rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of IMV in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $1.38 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.93.

IMV stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $140.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.51. IMV has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,386.18% and a negative return on equity of 99.76%. Equities analysts expect that IMV will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in IMV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IMV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IMV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IMV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in IMV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

