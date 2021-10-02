MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $519.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $612.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.44. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $145.16 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $660.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $623.83.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a positive return on equity of 15.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total transaction of $6,430,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,430,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 192.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 685.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 270.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markston International LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth $86,000. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

