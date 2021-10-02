Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.35

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.35 and last traded at $25.44, with a volume of 6717 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.09.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $330,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,071 shares of company stock worth $1,386,357. Corporate insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 2,841.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

