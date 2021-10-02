SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 404,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 3,096,003 shares.The stock last traded at $90.70 and had previously closed at $94.82.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 192.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

