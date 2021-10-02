SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Up 5.9%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)’s share price traded up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $202.28 and last traded at $202.28. 1,994 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 190,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.99.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Get SiTime alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,213.75, a P/E/G ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.66.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.15, for a total transaction of $33,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 2,198 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $366,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,649,561. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in SiTime during the first quarter worth about $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in SiTime during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 548.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.