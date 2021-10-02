Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) traded up 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.09 and last traded at $19.03. 188,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,873,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.
A number of analysts recently commented on JMIA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.53.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)
Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.
