Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) traded up 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.09 and last traded at $19.03. 188,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,873,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on JMIA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 148.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth $61,000. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

