Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) rose 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.53. Approximately 262,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,376,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

BNGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.90.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 388.00%. The business had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the second quarter worth about $2,273,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the second quarter worth about $367,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 654.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,774 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the second quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the second quarter worth about $852,000. 26.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

