Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the August 31st total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.
Shares of NKRKF opened at $38.00 on Friday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.25.
