Royal Bank of Canada Increases Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $60.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.71% from the company’s previous close.

MEOH has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Methanex in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.77.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.60. Methanex has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 2.26.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Methanex by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Methanex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,848,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Methanex by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 103,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

