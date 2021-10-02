Short Interest in Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Increases By 140.0%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.3377 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.
About Naturgy Energy Group
Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.
