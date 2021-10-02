Short Interest in Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Increases By 140.0%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.3377 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

Several brokerages recently commented on GASNY. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Naturgy Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

