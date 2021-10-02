National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NNN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of NNN opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.46%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,287,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,493,000 after purchasing an additional 453,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in National Retail Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,930,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,712,000 after acquiring an additional 63,026 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,802,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,727,000 after acquiring an additional 177,433 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in National Retail Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,095,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,565,000 after acquiring an additional 55,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Retail Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,232,000 after acquiring an additional 42,378 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

