Short Interest in Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Grows By 135.8%

Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 135.8% from the August 31st total of 18,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

FTRP stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.06, a quick ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Field Trip Health has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91.

FTRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Field Trip Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

