Short Interest in Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Grows By 135.8%

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2021

Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 135.8% from the August 31st total of 18,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

FTRP stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.06, a quick ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Field Trip Health has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91.

FTRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Field Trip Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.