ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT Raised to $115.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Cowen from $99.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.39% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARCB. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.36.
NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $84.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.72 and a 200-day moving average of $68.88. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. ArcBest has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $93.96.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at about $766,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.
ArcBest Company Profile
ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.
