ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT Raised to $115.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Cowen from $99.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARCB. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.36.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $84.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.72 and a 200-day moving average of $68.88. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. ArcBest has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. ArcBest’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at about $766,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

