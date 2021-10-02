State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys New Stake in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of Bluegreen Vacations at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 533.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 31,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.37 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $193.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BVH shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bluegreen Vacations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

