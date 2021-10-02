BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 7,796 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,796 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Calavo Growers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Calavo Growers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Calavo Growers by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in Calavo Growers by 517.6% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 57,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 48,455 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Calavo Growers by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $38.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average is $63.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.75 million, a P/E ratio of 94.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. Calavo Growers’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Steve Hollister acquired 5,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.