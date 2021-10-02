Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 57.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKE. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 27.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 49.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Buckle alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other The Buckle news, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $620,514.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 104,093 shares of company stock worth $4,558,915 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

BKE opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.38. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $50.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.14.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business had revenue of $295.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

The Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.