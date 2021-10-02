Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,494 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 66.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FUBO. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 748.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 1,758.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,960,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.74. fuboTV Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.43 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FUBO. Zacks Investment Research raised fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

