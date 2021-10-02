Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 21,129 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 576,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,129 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Woodward were worth $70,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Woodward during the first quarter worth about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Woodward during the first quarter worth about $63,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Woodward during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Woodward during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.67.

WWD opened at $117.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.02. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

In other Woodward news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Hess purchased 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.77 per share, with a total value of $500,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $500,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

