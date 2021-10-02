Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $68.41 Million Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 920,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,448 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $68,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 242,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 289,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,495,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,612,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,762,000 after acquiring an additional 157,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,858,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

NYSE ELS opened at $78.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.33. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.