State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Alphatec by 15.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter worth $698,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter worth $325,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 43.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Alphatec by 60.1% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $142,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,631 shares of company stock worth $75,312. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $12.59 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.20 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

