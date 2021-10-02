Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 30.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 198,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,901 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $9,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 70.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 135.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 1.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HZO shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $70.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.28.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

