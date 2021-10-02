Oppenheimer Lowers Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MS has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.95.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $99.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.45 and its 200-day moving average is $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at $16,090,782.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

