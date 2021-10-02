Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) General Counsel Sells $150,150.00 in Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:ENVA opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 9.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.78. Enova International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.10.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $264.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.88 million. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 36.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.
ENVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.
Enova International Company Profile
Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.
Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.