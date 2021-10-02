Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) General Counsel Sells $150,150.00 in Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ENVA opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 9.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.78. Enova International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.10.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $264.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.88 million. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 36.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Enova International by 106,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Enova International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

ENVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.